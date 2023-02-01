ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Missouri History Museum kicks off February 2023 with a full schedule of Black History Month interactive lessons.



#1 in Civil Rights

Thursday, February 2

5:30 – 8 p.m. CST

5700 Lindell Blvd.

Forest Park

St. Louis, MO 63112



The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Young Professionals will have a meet-and-greet for aspiring members.

The National Urban League was founded in 1910 in New York City, to help African Americans escaping racist violence in America’s South. The St. Louis Urban League was founded the same year and continues to offer financial and social empowerment to Black neighbors.



Black Excellence Meet & Greet

By the Urban League STL Young Professionals

Sunday, February 5

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. CST

Armory St. Louis

3660 Market St.

St. Louis, MO 63110

Rock N Roll Bingo 2023 will help Carol House Quick Fix Pet Clinic continue protecting humans by offering low-cost spay and neuter services for pets.



Rock N Roll Bingo 2023

Benefits Carol House Quick Fix Pet Clinic

Friday, February 10

7 p.m. CST

American Legion Post 162

9305 South Broadway

St. Louis, MO 63125

