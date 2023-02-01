ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
The Missouri History Museum kicks off February 2023 with a full schedule of Black History Month interactive lessons.
#1 in Civil Rights
Thursday, February 2
5:30 – 8 p.m. CST
5700 Lindell Blvd.
Forest Park
St. Louis, MO 63112
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Young Professionals will have a meet-and-greet for aspiring members.
The National Urban League was founded in 1910 in New York City, to help African Americans escaping racist violence in America’s South. The St. Louis Urban League was founded the same year and continues to offer financial and social empowerment to Black neighbors.
Black Excellence Meet & Greet
By the Urban League STL Young Professionals
Sunday, February 5
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. CST
Armory St. Louis
3660 Market St.
St. Louis, MO 63110
Rock N Roll Bingo 2023 will help Carol House Quick Fix Pet Clinic continue protecting humans by offering low-cost spay and neuter services for pets.
Rock N Roll Bingo 2023
Benefits Carol House Quick Fix Pet Clinic
Friday, February 10
7 p.m. CST
American Legion Post 162
9305 South Broadway
St. Louis, MO 63125