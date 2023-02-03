ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
FOCUS Marines Foundation has a busy start to 2023 as they help military veterans reacclimate to civilian life.
The foundation offers support groups for those facing mental and physical struggles. It also offers fun events for veterans, their families, and the community.
Cornhole Tournament
Benefits FOCUS Marines Foundation
Sunday, February 5th
10 a.m. – 8 p.m. CST
LiUNA Local 110
4532 S. Lindbergh Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63131
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Young Professionals will have a meet-and-greet for aspiring members. The National Urban League was founded in 1910 in New York City, to help African Americans escaping racist violence in America’s South. The St. Louis Urban League was founded the same year and continues to offer financial and social empowerment to Black neighbors.
Black Excellence Meet & Greet
By the Urban League STL Young Professionals
Sunday, February 5
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. CST
Armory St. Louis
3660 Market St.
St. Louis, MO 63110
Three animal charities get help from the LUX Chili Cook Off.
Tenth Life Cat Rescue, Four Paws, and Yuppy Puppies Forever will receive proceeds from the fundraiser. LUX Properties, LUX LIFE, and Woodard Cleaning and Restoration will hand out bragging rights and silent auction items in exchange for help for these agencies.
4th Annual Chili Cook Off
Saturday, February 4
2 – 5 p.m. CST
Woodard Careers
9490 Woodson Rd.
Crestwood, MO 63126
RSVP here