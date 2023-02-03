ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

FOCUS Marines Foundation has a busy start to 2023 as they help military veterans reacclimate to civilian life.

The foundation offers support groups for those facing mental and physical struggles. It also offers fun events for veterans, their families, and the community.

Learn more here.



Cornhole Tournament

Benefits FOCUS Marines Foundation

Sunday, February 5th

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. CST

LiUNA Local 110

4532 S. Lindbergh Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63131





The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Young Professionals will have a meet-and-greet for aspiring members. The National Urban League was founded in 1910 in New York City, to help African Americans escaping racist violence in America’s South. The St. Louis Urban League was founded the same year and continues to offer financial and social empowerment to Black neighbors.



Black Excellence Meet & Greet

By the Urban League STL Young Professionals

Sunday, February 5

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. CST

Armory St. Louis

3660 Market St.

St. Louis, MO 63110



Three animal charities get help from the LUX Chili Cook Off.

Tenth Life Cat Rescue, Four Paws, and Yuppy Puppies Forever will receive proceeds from the fundraiser. LUX Properties, LUX LIFE, and Woodard Cleaning and Restoration will hand out bragging rights and silent auction items in exchange for help for these agencies.



4th Annual Chili Cook Off

Saturday, February 4

2 – 5 p.m. CST

Woodard Careers

9490 Woodson Rd.

Crestwood, MO 63126

RSVP here