ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

On Saturday, January 28, RukaNade is asking volunteers to help serve lunch at Gateway 180 Homeless Services. Nermana Huskić founded RukaNade to help those struggling all over the world. She moved to St. Louis as a child after escaping the Bosnian War in the 1990s.



Serving Lunch at Gateway 180

Led by RukaNade

Saturday, January 28

11:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. CST

Gateway 180 Homeless Services

1000 N. 19th St.

St. Louis, MO 63106



The Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation will have their Love Package Pick Up on Saturday, February 11.

The group helps neighbors escape domestic violence and thrive. Many survivors escape with nothing. The foundation offers after-care.

Leaders invite neighbors to pick up a package with three months’ worth of supplies inside.



10th Annual Love Package Pick Up

Saturday, February 11

Noon – 3 p.m. CST

Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation

Floor 6

1027 S. Vandeventer Ave.

St. Louis, Missouri 63110

The Spirit of Provident Gala will help keep mental healthcare accessible at their gala on Saturday, February 4. Provident Counseling offers psychiatric services, suicide prevention, after-school programs, and more.



Spirit of Provident Gala

Saturday, February 4

5:30 – 11 p.m. CST

Chase Park Plaza Hotel

212 N. Kingshighway Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63108