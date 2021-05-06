When to see a doctor about gastrointestinal issues

ST. LOUIS – If you have ever experienced ongoing gastrointestinal issues, then you know how it can disrupt every part of your day.

Issues like irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease, and others fall under this umbrella, but there are ways to deal with these problems. Gastroenterologist with SLUCare Dr. Katie Schroeder explains how.

Some of the symptoms of these diseases include heartburn, constipation, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and more.

The following symptoms should prompt people to see a doctor.

Anemia or low blood count

Onset of symptoms at 50 years old or older

Blood in the stool

Nighttime symptoms

Unintentional weight loss

Family history of other GI diseases

Click here to learn more.