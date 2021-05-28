When to seek professional help for sleep problems

ST. LOUIS – About 9 million Americans use prescription or over-the-counter sleep aids to help them fall asleep. That may help them in the short term, but what are the long-term effects?

Nurse practitioner Loretta Colvin from SSM Health’s Sleep Disorder Clinic explains.

Colvin warns against long-term use. She also says middle-aged women going through menopause experience sleeplessness the most.

Colvin said when people are having issues sleeping, they should see a physician so that they can get checked out. Along with sleep disorders, a physician would screen for anxiety and depression

Click here to learn more.