ST. LOUIS – Whiskey Rebels showed why they won the 2021 and 2022 All Missouri ‘Best Country Band’ Award.

The group loves outdoor concerts. However, this weekend, they will take on the Sokol Barn in South St. Louis

Whiskey Rebels

Saturday, February 25

7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. CST

Sokol Barn

4690 Landsdowne Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63116

https://bit.ly/3XNBy5V