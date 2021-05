ST. LOUIS – The Whitfield Foundation for Success will welcome families to the Missouri STEM Celebration-Week Gathering.

Founder and Executive Director Marlon Whitfield explains the COVID safety procedures for the outdoor event. He also tells us about his organization and his passion for teaching young people skills they may not get in school.

Missouri STEM Celebration-Week Gathering

Friday, May 7

4 -6 p.m. CDT

The Cortex Commons

4270 Duncan Ave.

St. Louis, MO, 63110

