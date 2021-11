ST. LOUIS – They weren’t even born yet when “Friday” was released in 1995, but several local young people recreated the movie. Their work will premiere Saturday.

Marlon Whitfield is the CEO of The Whitfield Foundation for Sucess. He stopped by our FOX 2 studios and said the movie the kids made is called “My Day” which is a parody of the movie “Friday.”

