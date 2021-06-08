Why kids are now getting viruses usually seen in the winter

ST. LOUIS – Viruses in children that are typically seen in the winter are now popping up in kids.

The Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Mercy Children’s Hospital Dr. Melissa Puffenbarger explains this out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Puffenbarger said she is seeing a lot of croup and bronchiolitis, and she said that is not usual. She said she is also seeing COVID in kids. She said most kids fight COVID off well.

Puffenbarger also said she hardly saw any children with significant viruses this past winter.

