Why Metropolitan Sewer District Executive Director wants you to vote ‘yes’ on Prop Y

ST. LOUIS – Next Tuesday is election day and Metropolitan Sewer District customers will be asked to vote yes or no to Proposition Y, a $500 million bond issue.

MSD Executive Director Brian Hoelscher wants area residents to vote yes. He explains why.

Proposition Y asks voters how they want $1.58 billion in required improvements to be paid for during the next four years. Nearly 300 upgrades, repairs and other projects will be made with the money.

Voting yes on Proposition Y lets MSD finance some of the work by issuing $500 million in bonds. They would repay the debt over 20 to 30 years. This would make resident’s MSD bills rise by about three percent through 2024.

Voting no on the measure would make bills rise by 15 percent per year through 2024.

