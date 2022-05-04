ST. LOUIS – The Gateway Arch looks a little different at night these days. The National Parks Service turned off the exterior lights at the Arch because it can be confusing for migrating birds. It will stay that way until May 15.

The St. Louis area is a major migratory corridor for birds during the spring and fall. Glass collisions can also make the migration for birds especially dangerous. Vice president for conservation of the St. Louis Audubon Society Jean Favara explained more. Click here for more information. Lights Out Heartland also has information.