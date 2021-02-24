Why “Victory Gardens” have tripled during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS – A national organization tracks local “Victory Gardens.”

Green America says St. Louis holds some of the nation’s 8,000 gardens grown to fight climate change. They say the number of those gardens tripled in the year since the COVID-19 pandemic came to the United States. The term “Victory Garden” first became popular during World Wars I and II.

Todd Larsen is the Executive Co-Director for Consumer and Corporate Engagement. He explains how people can start their own Victory Garden. 

Green America will screen the documentary “Kiss the Ground”, which shows several ways people already work to pull greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. The screening will be Saturday, March 13 at 11 a.m. CST.

Click here to learn more. Click here to watch the trailer.

