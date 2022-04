ST. LOUIS – The Across the Board game took on new meaning with the death of co-creator Ryan McDaniel.

Ryan’s wife Kim carries on his legacy of family fun and board games. Ryan was a huge horseracing fan when he died of colon cancer. Kim tells us how the game brings families together and keeps Ryan’s memory alive.

Learn more at https://acrosstheboardgame.com/?v=7516fd43adaa.

