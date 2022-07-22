ST. LOUIS – A family celebrates safety for their son with special needs with the new Will’s Law.

Will Capps has Dravet Syndrome, and constant seizures are a symptom. His parents Kayci and Adam fought for passage of new regulations that would mandate more training for educators. On Thursday, June 30, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed Will’s Law. Kayci and Adam shared what this means for their son, and other schoolchildren with special needs. They also previewed an awareness run/walk.

Steps Toward a Cure

Saturday, September 3

9 a.m. CDT

Desloge City Park

201 W. Walnut St.

Desloge, MO 63601

https://dravetsyndromefoundation.salsalabs.org/stepsdeslogechamberlaborday/index.html