Win a designer purse to help Belleville Area Humane Society

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The Belleville Area Humane Society is selling raffle tickets, right now, for the Bags for Wags drawing on Thursday, May 20.

Executive Director Kim Vrooman tells us how the raffle works to help homeless pets and how participants can win a designer purse. Vrooman encourages families to adopt during “Empty the Shelters with Bissell” on Wednesday, May 5 through Saturday, May 8.

She also urges families to foster pets looking for forever homes.

Click here to learn more about Bags for Wags.