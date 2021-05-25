Win a free trip to Innsbrook!

INNSBROOK, Mo. – You don’t have to travel far for this Free Trip Tuesday.

A vacation home community at Innsbrook, Missouri is just 45 minutes west of St. Louis. There you can live like every day is the weekend!

That’s where our Free Trip Tuesday driven by Sunset Hills Subaru, takes us this morning.

Marketing director at Innsbrook Heather James has the details on this trip.

Weekend stay for family of four at innsbrook resort (check-in friday, check-out sunday) from vacation management solutions

A round of golf for two adults on innsbrook 18-hole golf course with cart

Lunch and dinner for four (appetizer, entrée, soft drinks and dessert)

Four complimentary coffee drinks and bakery items from aspen cafe

Kayak or paddleboard rentals for family (avail may 28- october 26)

One innsbrook t-shirt per person from our aspen boutique

Plus, a $200 visa gift card Courtesy of Sunset hills subaru!

You must enter by 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 25.

Click here to enter to win.