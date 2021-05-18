Win a free trip to the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OZARK, Mo. – The Lake of the Ozarks is the Midwest’s premier lake destination and it’s offering boating, golfing, shopping, and much more.
You could win a free trip there through our Free Trip Tuesday driven by Sunset Hills Subaru.
Fred Dehner with the Tri-County Lodging Association and the general manager of Margaritaville Lake Resort breaks down this family getaway.
The following is included in the trip:
- Three (3) Night Stay at Margaritaville Lake Resort
- One (1) round of golf for up to four people at Old Kinderhook golf course
- Four (4) Passes to the Big Surf Water Park
- Bridal Cave Family Pass for 4
- $25 Gift Card for the Malted Monkey Ropes Course
- $100 Gift Certificate- The Lodge of Four Seasons
- 2-$25 Gift Cards for Tucker’s Shuckers Restaurant
- $50 Gift Card for Jolly Rogers Restaurant
- One Night Stay at Camden on the Lake
- $50 Gift Certificate-Horny Toad Entertainment Complex
- One Night Stay at Inn at Grand Glaize
- One Night Stay at Quail’s Nest Inn & Suites
- $200 VISA Gift Card from Sunset Hills Subaru
