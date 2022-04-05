ST. LOUIS – Chef Neese is celebrating spring with another Staycation Giveaway. Neshanta Larry owns Tasty Selections. She is a personal chef and philanthropist. She spent the pandemic giving away made-to-order plates to people in need. For April 2022, she will give away a one-night stay at a local hotel. She wants to help the winner reset while overcoming challenges. She will also interview sneaker expert Gerad Ewing on her That’s So Good Podcast. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/TastySelections.

