Window washers speak to FOX 2 while working in the sky

ST. LOUIS – Would you do this job? Chris Coleman with Prestige Power Washing spoke to FOX 2’s John Pertzborn and Randi Nuaghton while he was washing the windows at 100 Above the Park in the Central West End.
by: Randi Naughton, John PertzbornPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS – Would you do this job? Chris Coleman with Prestige Power Washing spoke to FOX 2’s John Pertzborn and Randi Nuaghton while he was washing the windows at 100 Above the Park in the Central West End.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.