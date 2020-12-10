Window washers speak to FOX 2 while working in the sky

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - The Kirkwood Farmers Market got a new shipment of Christmas trees Thursday morning from Shawano, Wisconsin. Dan Mitchell with Summit Produce Kirkwood Farmer's Market said he called his supplier in Shawano and he got his equipment back out and cut some trees earlier this week. Mitchell said the trees will be set up and ready for purchase at about 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

Mitchell said for every tree they sell, $10 from that sale is going to the Family Table Initiative by Sunset 44 Bistro. Matt Menendez of Sunset 44 Bistro said every dollar that is donated to them they use it to hire out-of-work restaurant workers. They then put that towards cooking meals for the hungry and then distribute them to local nonprofits. Menendez said they have distributed 5,500 meals so far.