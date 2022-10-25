FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A woman remembers her two lost baby twins at the anniversary celebration of Avery and Aubrey’s Way.

Avery and Aubrey were born on Valentine’s Day 2013. The twins died two days later. Their mother Tameika Thomas then founded and led Avery & Aubrey’s Way. She wanted to support other families living with infant loss. She will celebrate five years on that mission with several fun activities for these families.

Avery & Aubrey’s Way 5th Birthday Party

Friday, October 28

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. CDT

Cafe Biz 618 Shared Workspace

10850 Lincoln Trail, Suite 16

Fairview Heights, IL 62208

https://www.averyandaubreysway.org/