Women and girls charities benefit from Rose’ Day STL in Central West End

ST. LOUIS – You can help women and their families, by enjoying a walking wine tour at Rose’ Day STL presented by St. Louis Community Credit Union.

Host Staci Static explains how the fundraiser works, and she shares the COVID safety guidelines.

The event takes place in the Central West End on Saturday, May 1 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The tickets are $35 and $10 of that goes to one of 12 charities that benefit women and girls. Participants choose one out of the list to give their donation to.

Click here to get your tickets and learn more.

Tickets are available at the event, but they encourage people to purchase them ahead of time.

Below is a list of the charities benefitting from the event.

Safe Connections

Habitat St. Louis Women Build

Center for Women in Transition

Susan G. Komen Missouri

Hawthorn School for Girls

Planned Parenthood

50 Roses Foundation

Diamond Diva’s “Pathways to Brightness”

STL Ovarian Cancer Awareness

Prosperity Connection

Pink Ribbon Girls

Missouri Job’s Daughters