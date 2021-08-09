Women are now drinking just as much as men to cope with stress

ST. LOUIS – Women closed the gap and it’s not a good one. The latest data from more than one source indicates women are drinking just as much as men and it’s not for pleasure but to cope with life’s stresses.



Dr. Arturo Taca from INSynergy Addiction Care explained these new findings out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Four drinks in a day are considered to be a heavy drinking day for women. For men, five drinks in a day make it a heavy drinking day.

During the pandemic, alcohol sales increased by over 50 percent, and online sales of alcohol increased by 260 percent.

Taca said there is help for people who are experiencing alcoholism.

