ST. LOUIS – Women can find empowerment and community at the Live Your Power Expo on Saturday, January 28.

Stacy Oliver is founder and COO of MIND BODY SOUL Magazine. She previewed the food and vendor demonstrations waiting to help visitors live their best lives in 2023. Kathy Kessler owns Halcyon Spa and Salon. She also leads Barefoot in America yoga classes on YouTube. She will also appear at the expo.

Live Your Power! Expo 2023

Saturday, January 28

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST

Plaza Frontenac

1701 S. Lindbergh

St. Louis, MO 63131

https://bit.ly/3XSwQUG