ST. LOUIS – Women can find empowerment and community at the Live Your Power Expo on Saturday, January 28.
Stacy Oliver is founder and COO of MIND BODY SOUL Magazine. She previewed the food and vendor demonstrations waiting to help visitors live their best lives in 2023. Kathy Kessler owns Halcyon Spa and Salon. She also leads Barefoot in America yoga classes on YouTube. She will also appear at the expo.
Live Your Power! Expo 2023
Saturday, January 28
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST
Plaza Frontenac
1701 S. Lindbergh
St. Louis, MO 63131