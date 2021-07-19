Women can transform their lives with resources from Rung for Women

ST. LOUIS – Rung for Women gives women full of potential the stepping stones to not only survive but thrive.

They offer resources to help women in a transitional period of life and they just may need a little boost and some support. Right now they are accepting their nest round of applicants.

Rung for Women president Leslie Gill explained how they help women succeed out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Their campus in south St. Louis City offers counseling, therapy, fresh produce, a gym, and coaching and career services.

These resources are for women ages 21 and older with stable housing and six months of work history.

Click here to learn more and apply to be a part of the program.