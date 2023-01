ST. LOUIS – Women heroes can get their flowers now at Anique Design Flowers.

Owner Noelle Casaine will have a vendor fair and day of pampering called ‘You are my Shero.’ Attendees will find local artisans to help them feel good inside and out, while connecting with others.

You are my Shero

Sunday, March 5

11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Town Hall

3312-1 Rue Royale

New Town, MO 63301

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3vV0Pj2

https://aniquedesignflowers.com/