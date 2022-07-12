ST. LOUIS – The latest U.S. jobs report from June said the unemployment rate remained steady at 3.6%.

However, during the pandemic, a lack of child care and elder care options forced some women to limit their hours or sideline them altogether, hurting their career prospects.

The Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis has issued its annual Women In the Workplace-women’s Scorecard. Executive Director Carrie Crompton visited to explain how the ranking of the scorecards work.

For more information, click here.