Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis highlights businesses in the area on “Equal Pay Day”

ST. LOUIS – Today, March 24, is “Equal Pay Day.” It is a date that symbolizes how far into the year a woman must work to earn what men earned the previous year. Because of historic job losses for women during the pandemic, economists are saying the gender pay gap will widen even more.

Executive director of the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis Kerri Kohler explains the “women in the workplace scorecard” and recognizes small, medium and large companies in the St. Louis region.

Click here to learn more.