Work continues at the Missouri Botanical Garden’s new visitor center

ST. LOUIS – A brand new visitor center is blossoming at the Missouri Botanical Garden. There are a lot of family-friendly features you will be able to enjoy when it opens in the summer.

Visitors will find plenty of interactive and immersive features when they walk into the Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center. There will be an interactive video wall, a cafe, an outdoor planning area, and a gift shop. The visitor center will be made of glass in order to allow for panoramic views of the south garden.

