ST. LOUIS – The Little Bit Foundation raffles prizes and experiences in time for their Beyond All Limits Gala.

The foundation lost hundreds of pieces of school supplies in flash flooding in July. The group is still working to help underserved children overachieve. You can help by entering a raffle for a bourbon basket, a golf outing at St. Alban’s, and tour of the new St. Louis SC Stadium, and more.

Beyond All Limits Gala

Benefits The Little Bit Foundation

Friday, October 14

Cocktail Hour: 5:45 p.m. CDT

Four Seasons Hotel

999 N. 2nd Street

St. Louis, MO 63102

https://thelittlebitfoundation.org/