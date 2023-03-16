ST. LOUIS – Workers with diverse abilities can find their next role thanks to V15Able at the Transition to Position Career Conference.

Founder and CEO Letisha Wexstten was born without arms. She learned how to use her feet to build a future for herself and workers with disabilities. V15Able is pronounced “visible”.

Wexstten continues her mission of making sure employers see all the value her clients can bring to a company. V15Able is a sponsor of the career event.

Apollo Professional Solutions will also look for candidates passionate about engineering, information technology, aerospace, the pharmaceutical industry, and more.

Transition to Position

Career Conference

Wednesday, March 29

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. CDT

Networking Happy Hour Open to the public from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Holiday Inn – Creve Coeur

1030 Woodcrest Terrace Dr.

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

https://bit.ly/3ZNGp8W