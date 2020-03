Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Countless baby boomers who’ve been listening to loud rock music for decades could now—or soon become—hearing impaired.

With Tuesday being World Hearing Day, experts want people to know that hearing loss doesn’t have to limit you.

Brian Marino, vice president of Southwestern Hearing Centers, joins Fox 2 News to discuss how you can get a free hearing test to see if you’re eligible for hearing aids.