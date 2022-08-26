ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The National Wrestling Alliance returned last year after a long time away. They enjoyed it so much, they’re coming back.

Smashing Pumpkins lead vocalist and National Wrestling Alliance owner Billy Corgan joined us to talk about more wrestling at the Chase Park Plaza. Corgan calls the venue the spiritual center of the NWA.

NWA 74 takes place at the Khorassan Ballroom at the Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta on

August 27 and 28 at 7:00 pm. There will be at least 24 marches over the two nights. You can get tickets here.