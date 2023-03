ST. LOUIS – The Wyman Gala 2023 will celebrate 125 years of helping the community realize its potential.

Wyman was founded in 1898. The party will be at the Ritz-Carlton St. Louis. Pastry Chef Jeanine Edmonds Mott makes everyone hungry with a preview in the FOX 2 Kitchen.



Wyman Gala 2023

Saturday, April 1

6:00 p.m. CDT

Ritz-Carlton St. Louis

100 Carondelet Plaza

Clayton, MO 63105

http://wymangala.org