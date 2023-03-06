ST. LOUIS – The Wyman Gala 2023 will celebrate 125 years of helping the community realize its potential.

Wyman was founded in 1898. The organization changed as the needs of the kids it served changed. Mondday, the group continues with educational outreach, social and emotional support, and advocacy.

The band Galaxy will perform at the gala and is the FOX-2 Band in a Box.



Wyman Gala 2023

Saturday, April 1

6:00 p.m. CST

Ritz-Carlton St. Louis

100 Carondelet Plaza

Clayton, MO 63105

http://wymangala.org