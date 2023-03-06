ST. LOUIS – The Wyman Gala 2023 will celebrate 125 years of helping the community realize its potential.
Wyman was founded in 1898. The organization changed as the needs of the kids it served changed. Mondday, the group continues with educational outreach, social and emotional support, and advocacy.
The band Galaxy will perform at the gala and is the FOX-2 Band in a Box.
Wyman Gala 2023
Saturday, April 1
6:00 p.m. CST
Ritz-Carlton St. Louis
100 Carondelet Plaza
Clayton, MO 63105
http://wymangala.org