ST. LOUIS – Growing up about an hour south of St. Louis, Chance Gilliland never expected to be a cowboy or an actor, but eventually the Bonne Terre native found himself having success in both roles.

Gilliland joined FOX 2 Wednesday morning to speak about his sudden transition from a stand-in transition role, to one of the lead actors in the TV drama series, Yellowstone.

Being a “small town cowboy,” Gilliland gave light about how he auditioned for the role. While acting in the show, Gilliland also worked at a real ranch in Montana, as he expected to not be on the show for long.

The nearby St. Louis native also shared that being on the show and acting with the likes of Kevin Costner has provided him with opportunities he could never imagine.