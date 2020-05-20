Yelp encourages St. Louis to stay in and order takeout for Big Night In

ST. LOUIS – While some stores, malls, and restaurants are opening up and people are venturing out others may not yet feel so comfortable.

Yelp will help us out by sharing some of the best curbside and pickup options as well as the best current “virtual” offerings in the St. Louis area.

Aimee Knebel-Doughtery, senior regional lead for YELP joined Fox 2 via Skype to discuss Yelp’s Big Night In and how people can get involved.

Businesses featured:

Louie

Maypop Coffee and Garden Shop

Parker’s Table

Susie G’s specialty cakes

Frankie Toccos Pizzeria

