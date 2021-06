ST. LOUIS – Walk Your Way Saturday at the annual St. Louis Walk to Defeat ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Elizabeth Roe with the ALS St. Louis Chapter said the theme is Walk Your Way. She explained the importance of the event out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

The event is taking place throughout the St. Louis Region. A virtual ribbon cutting will happen on Facebook Live at 9:45 a.m. The walk begins at 10:00 a.m.

Click here to learn more.