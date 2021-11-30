Your Giving Tuesday donation to Wildlife Rescue Center will be matched

ST. LOUIS – Today is Giving Tuesday and it’s a chance for people to give to their favorite organizations in their community. The Wildlife Rescue Center in Ballwin takes in injured wildlife like raccoons, squirrels, foxes, and more, heals them, and returns them to the wild. It takes a lot of resources to do this effectively. Executive Director of the Wildlife Rescue Center Kim Rutledge stopped by the FOX 2 studios to talk about the potential for matching funds and she told us a great story with a happy ending for a baby raccoon.

All Giving Tuesday gifts to the Wildlife Rescue Center will be matched up to $15,000, thanks to their sponsors including Carol House Furniture. Donate at mowildlife.org today.