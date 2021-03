ST. LOUIS – What are your kids reading these days?

There is a new children’s book which deals with science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The author wanted “Zoey Lyndon’s Big Move to the Lou” to show where young girls of color could see themselves. It also deals with the anxiety of fitting in, puberty, friendship and science.

The author Micheal Anderson talks about the response she’s gotten from readers.

Click here to buy the book.