Download FOX 2’s Apps

Want the latest local news wherever you are? Download our apps for your phone or tablet. We offer apps for a variety of devices. You can get our news and weather information on an Android and Apple devices.

NEWS:

Get a FOX 2 News app for your device:

The news apps offer great ways to stay in touch with St. Louis news where ever you are. FOX 2 broadcasts notifications so you’ll be the first to know about breaking news. Look up in-depth information and watch video from our reports in the app. Our LIVE stream makes watching our newscast on the go easy.

WEATHER:

Get the FOX 2 Weather app for your device:

The weather apps offer tools to keep you informed of weather news, current conditions and forecasts. View radar, heat index, lightning and storm alert maps right on your phone.