If you want a meticulously executed Dodge Power Wagon restomod, and are willing to pay supercar money to get it, North Carolina-based Desert Power Wagons has you covered.

The company’s latest build costs $400,000, but nearly every part of the original late-1940s Power Wagon has been replaced with a modern upgrade designed to make this vintage truck more livable for everyday use.

Dodge Power Wagon restomod by Desert Power WagonsDodge Power Wagon restomod by Desert Power Wagons

A new four-door crew-cab body sits on a custom powder-coated frame, to which are attached heavy-duty axles and a new suspension with a 2.5-inch lift, an adjustable track bar, front coil springs, rear leaf springs, and remote-reservoir shocks all around. The truck rolls on 20-inch Method wheels with 40-inch Atturo Trail Blade Boss Mud Terrain tires.

Power comes from a Cummins 6.7-liter turbodiesel inline-6 from a Ram 2500 pickup. The diesel engine produces 385 hp and 930 lb-ft of torque, which is channeled to all four wheels through a 6-speed automatic transmission and a shift-on-the-fly transfer case.

Dodge Power Wagon restomod by Desert Power WagonsDodge Power Wagon restomod by Desert Power Wagons

Dating back to the 1940s and derived from military vehicles, the original Power Wagon was a bare-bones affair. But Desert Power Wagons has added some modern conveniences, including leather seats. A new dashboard that looks like it was taken out of a modern Ram truck houses a 12.1 inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, a 4G LTE wifi hotspot, navigation, and a rearview camera. A modern audio system is included as well, and the windshield wipers were rewired to a 12-volt electrical system.

The Power Wagon name has been applied to a number of different trucks over the years, and lives on today with the Ram 2500 Power Wagon off-roader. But the styling of the original trucks remains iconic, so it’s likely that Desert Power Wagons will find a buyer for this one, despite the steep asking price.

