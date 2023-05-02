Ford has announced some changes to the 2023 Mustang Mach-E ahead of the reopening of order books for the electric crossover scheduled for Wednesday.

Key among them is reduced pricing across the range, the second time Ford has done so this year, although both rounds of price cuts follow steep increases last year with the arrival of the current 2023 model.

The base Mustang Mach-E now starts at $42,995 plus destination, down from $45,995 previously, a saving of $3,000. Savings on other grades range from $1,000 to $4,000.

Tesla has also been cutting prices in recent months, though the automaker has just increased prices on the Model 3 and Model Y by $250, with the new pricing starting at $40,240 and $47,240, respectively, plus destination charges.

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E updated pricing – all figures exclude destination

Ford has also announced an increased EPA range estimate for Mustang Mach-Es with the Standard Range battery, thanks to a new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry. The new figures are 250 miles for RWD and 226 miles for AWD, compared to current EPA-rated figures of 247 miles and 224 miles, respectively. The changes aren’t that much but the AWD powertrain with the Standard Range battery also gains an extra 45 hp, bringing output to 311 hp from the previous 266 hp.

The wait time during DC fast-charging has also been reduced for the Standard Range battery. According to Ford, a charge from 10-80% is now five minutes quicker at 33 minutes.

A final change Ford has made to the Mustang Mach-E is the addition of the latest version of the BlueCruise automated driver-assist feature (version 1.2), which includes hands-free lane changes. The system is being offered with a complimentary 90-day trial.

