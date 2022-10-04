For those a bit disappointed by the performance of the stock 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor, Hennessey Performance Engineering will be happy to make their Broncos really buck.

The Sealy, Texas-based company on Tuesday unveiled its new Velociraptor 500 upgrade for the Bronco Raptor that sees output rise to 500 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque, up from the stock 418 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque.

Hennessey keeps the Bronco Raptor’s twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 and 10-speed auto, but adds a series of mods that has enabled its engineers to dial up the engine’s boost pressure. The list includes a new intercooler, a new blow-off valve, a high-flow intake and exhaust, and revised engine management.

So that the vehicle also looks the part, Hennessey adds its own front bumper bar with an integrated push bar, custom 18-inch wheels with 37-inch off-road tires, additional lighting, automated fold-out steps, and a custom graphics and badge package.

The interior also receives some touches in the form of embroidered head restraints, all-weather floor mats, and a serial-numbered plaque. A plaque is also fitted in the engine bay.

The price of the upgrade is $32,950, which will bring the total to just under $103,000 when you add the price of the donor Bronco Raptor. Builds are limited to just 200 units covering both the 2022 and 2023 model years, and Hennessey can arrange shipment of completed vehicles worldwide.

Hennessey also has an upgrade for the regular Bronco equipped with the twin-turbo 2.7-liter V-6, and for the seriously power hungry, the company will even give the off-roader a V-8 engine swap.

