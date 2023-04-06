Startup company Laffite will use the backdrop of the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix in early May to present five electric vehicles, including a hypercar.

Laffite was founded by Bruno Laffite, the grandson of French F1 driver Jacques Laffite, who managed six wins during a career that ran from 1974 to 1986.

His previous endeavor, Laffite Supercars, in 2020 presented the X-24 supercar and G-Tec X-Road off-roader. The X-24 resembled a Le Mans prototype designed for the road, while the G-Tec X-Road looked like a rally raid SUV ready for Dakar.

A teaser showing the five new EVs was published this week by GFG Style, the Italian design firm started by Giorgetto Giugiaro and his son Fabrizio. The firm was commissioned by Laffite to design and build the five cars, a feat that was accomplished in six months.

Teaser for Laffite electric hypercar debuting on May 3, 2023

GFG Style said the EVs have been designed around “three specific architectures” and that Laffite came with the request to “make racing cars but homologated for driving on the road.”

The debut of the five cars is scheduled for May 3.

