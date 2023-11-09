Grattan Raceway, a road course located about two and a half hours northwest of Detroit, is up for sale.

The 2.0-mile track features 10 turns, a 3,200-foot straight, and averages 40 feet wide, according to the Grattan Raceway website, where the sale announcement was posted. There’s plenty of variety, including ascending and descending-radius turns, a 160-degree hairpin, a downhill reverse-camber turn, and a bowl inspired by Italy’s Monza circuit.

Recently repaved, the racing surface drains well after rain and dries quickly, according to track management, which also claims generous runoff areas. Corner stations and other areas in the line of fire of out-of-control race cars are protected by Armco barriers.

Located in the town of Belding, Michigan, the property also includes a 1.25-mile motocross course, garages, and tiled-floor restrooms. Grattan doesn’t have grandstands, but thanks to its compact layout it is possible to view 90% of the track from one seat, management claims. The track is about 20 minutes from Grand Rapids, Michigan, where hotels, food, and shopping are located.

Grattan Raceway

Grattan primarily hosts amateur racing, including SCCA Pro, Regional, and National events, vintage racing, and track days for car clubs. It’s also one of the sites where the Michigan State Police conducts its annual cop car performance tests, along with Stellantis’ Chelsea Proving Grounds in Chelsea, Michigan.

No asking price was listed. Interested parties can contact track staff for more information.

Many racetracks are now threatened by development, and neighbors are sometimes unenthusiastic about the noise and crowds they bring. So it’s hard to say what the future holds for Grattan Raceway.

Related Articles