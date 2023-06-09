Chevrolet has revealed a special-edition Camaro ZL1 that celebrates the entry of a Camaro ZL1 NASCAR race car in the 24 Hours of Le Mans running this weekend.

The ZL1 race car that normally competes in NASCAR’s Cup Series will be entered in Le Mans’ single-vehicle Garage 56 class which is aimed at exhibition and experimental vehicles. Jimmie Johnson, Jenson Button, and Mike Rockenfeller will take turns behind the wheel throughout the weekend, with Hendrick Motorsports handling the entry.

The race car’s road-going counterpart, dubbed the 2024 Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition, was revealed on Thursday and is scheduled to enter production later this year. Just 56 are destined to be built.

Unique to the car is a livery that shares colors with the livery on the race car. Also common to both is a blacked-out U.S. flag on the hood’s power dome, as well as a NASCAR 75th Anniversary logo. Various Garage 56 logos feature on the car, and additional graphics representing some of the sponsors of the race car will be offered to buyers.

2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition

There aren’t any significant performance upgrades, though the designers have added the Camaro ZL1 1LE’s front fascia featuring dive planes to mimic the look of the race car. The rear wing with a wicker bill spoiler is also inspired by the design used on the race car. The two cars also share a brand of tire, specifically Goodyear, with the ZL1 Garage 56 Edition sporting Goodyear’s Eagle F1 SuperCar rubber.

Under the hood is the stock supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 rated at 650 hp.

The 2024 model year is the last for the current sixth-generation Camaro, and to mark the car’s run Chevy is offering a Collector’s Edition package. Although Chevy doesn’t plan on retiring the Camaro nameplate, any future model will likely feature an electric powertrain given General Motors’ stated goal of eliminating gas engines from all light-duty models by 2035.

The Camaro ZL1 NASCAR race car that will run at Le Mans’ Circuit de la Sarthe this weekend will be mostly stock, though some modifications were required to ensure the car’s R07 V-8 engine will last the full 24 hours of the race. Additional lighting was also added to handle the night portion of the race, and according to Chevy some of the aero was also revised.

