The 2024 Volvo EX90 is still a few months away from the start of deliveries, but the electric SUV is already sold out for its first year of production.

Volvo confirmed this in a press release detailing its first-quarter 2023 financial results, although it didn’t disclose how many vehicles would be built in the first-year production run, only saying that customer interest has surpassed internal projections.

2024 Volvo EX90

“As a result, Volvo Cars has closed the order book for the time being because the first scheduled production run is sold out,” the company said in a statement, “but it will re-open again soon.”

Unveiled in November 2022 as an electric counterpart to the three-row XC90 SUV, the EX90 shares the new Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA) with the upcoming Polestar 3, and is slated to be built at Volvo’s South Carolina factory. Volvo previously said that plant will be the first to go-all electric, with all factories transitioning to making only EVs by 2030.

2024 Volvo EX90

Overall Volvo EV sales have also been quite strong. In Q1 2023, 18% of Volvo’s vehicle sales are EVs—up from 8% in Q1 2022, the company reported. In the U.S., Volvo recently reported that its Recharge vehicles—meaning EVs and plug-in hybrids combined—make up 26% of sales. But as Volvo points out, its entire U.S. lineup for 2023 is now mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or EV.

The only two all-electric Volvo models currently on sale are the XC40 Recharge and its coupe-like sibling, the C40 Recharge. Both get a range boost, and will pivot to rear-wheel drive, for the 2024 model year (dual-motor all-wheel drive has been available throughout, but the current/previous single-motor versions were front-wheel drive). At the EX90’s unveiling last year, Volvo also confirmed another, smaller electric SUV to be unveiled in 2023.

