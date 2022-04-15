(Our Auto Expert) — For many car shoppers, safety is a major concern when choosing new models. Most new cars offer high levels of protection, but some offer superior safety.

In a crash, these vehicles not only protect occupants with features such as airbags, seat belts and crumple zones, but many of the safest cars in America also have technologies that prevent a crash entirely.

To be named an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Top Safety Pick+ , new cars must earn Good ratings (Good is the highest IIHS rating) in each of six crash tests: driver-side and passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint & seats. Qualifying vehicles must also earn an Advanced or Superior rating for front crash prevention in vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian tests, as well as a Good or Acceptable headlight rating.

2022 Acura MDX

Acura introduced an all-new MDX for the 2022 model year, built on a new platform with bold styling, a spacious interior and a wide range of high-tech goodies. All Acura MDX trims are equipped with Acura’s suite of advanced safety and driver-assist features called AcuraWatch. This suite includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, road departure mitigation, a blind-spot information system and rear cross-traffic alert. These updates — along with the standard four-element Jewel Eye LED headlights — put the MDX on the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ list for the first time since 2017.

2022 Acura RDX

All new in 2019, the Acura RDX returns to the elite group of safest vehicles in America for the fourth year in a row. The previous-generation RDX earned the rank of TSP+ for 2016 and 2017, but the compact crossover didn’t meet the headlight requirement for 2018. The RDX earns the highest rating for every IIHS crash test, thanks in part to the newest generation of Acura’s Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure, new high-strength steel door stiffener rings and eight airbags, including driver and front-passenger knee airbags. The RDX also features the AcuraWatch suite of safety and driver-assist technologies, including automatic emergency braking and road departure mitigation. Acura’s Jewel Eye LED headlights are also standard.

2022 Acura TLX

For the first time since its introduction in 2015, Acura’s midsize TLX achieved the Top Safety Pick+ rating in 2021. The TLX features a chassis and body structure that increase torsional stiffness by 50 percent and localized rigidity by 100 percent. All Acura TLX variants come with AcuraWatch, the brand’s suite of high-tech safety features including traffic jam assist, which uses the adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist to ensure the TLX stays in its lane and at a set distance behind the vehicle in front. The TLX also introduces new front-seat airbag technology with a three-chamber design to help protect the foremost passenger in steeply angled frontal collisions.

2022 Audi A6 / A6 allroad

Audi introduced a new A6 for the 2019 model year that returned to the Top Safety Pick+ list after being absent for the previous few years. The A6 allroad wagon joined the lineup one year later and also became a Top Safety Pick+ winner. The 2022 A6 and A6 allroad not only carry the latest styling cues of the Audi brand, they also possess the latest advanced safety features. A central driver-assistance controller processes data from up to five radar sensors, five cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors and a laser scanner to provide a wide range of driver-assistance systems including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. The A6 sedan and allroad wagon performed at the highest level in all front crash prevention tests.

2022 Audi A7

In 2019 Audi premiered an all-new A7 incorporating many styling cues that originated on the flagship A8, including the larger Singleframe grille and integrated headlights. One of the most captivating luxury sportback models on the market, the A7 retains its signature sleek silhouette; however, it now provides a more comfortable environment for rear-seat occupants via increased headroom and legroom. With a full range of advanced active and passive safety features, the A7 has been a Top Safety Pick for the last few years. Last year Audi upgraded to LED projector headlights for all trim levels, thus meeting the criteria for the IIHS’s Top Safety Pick+ rating.

2022 Audi e-tron

The first all-electric model from Audi, the e-tron is a premium 5-seat midsize SUV with an EPA-estimated range of more than 200 miles. In 2020 Audi introduced the sleeker-looking e-tron Sportback which joined the e-tron SUV. The e-tron employs a new-generation quattro electric all-wheel-drive system that features two potent electric motors — one powering each axle — that adjust the amount of torque delivered for ideal balance according to driving conditions. The Audi e-tron has the distinction of being the first full electric vehicle to achieve the Top Safety Pick + ranking. In addition to the e-tron’s Good score in required crash tests, the vehicle’s automatic emergency braking operates at speeds up to 52 mph for detecting pedestrians and bicyclists.

2022 Audi Q5

The best-seller in Audi’s lineup, the Q5 received an updated look last year featuring a thinner and wider octagonal Singleframe grille with taller side air intakes that have sporty trapezoidal inserts. As part of this 2021 refresh, the Q5 also received an advanced headlight system with standard LEDs that meet IIHS requirements, making the Q5 a Top Safety Pick + for the first time since 2017. Audi also added its first plug-in hybrid Q5 SUV, which features a 2.0-liter engine with an electric motor positioned between the engine and the 7-speed S-tronic dual-clutch transmission. The Q5 55 TFSI e gets an electric-only range of 19 miles and receives an EPA combined rating of 50 MPGe.

2022 Cadillac XT6

An all-new model from Cadillac last year, the luxurious three-row XT6 is one of only two vehicles from General Motors to earn a spot on the Top Safety Pick+ list for 2022. The XT6 stands out with a large expressive grille flanked by a choice of bi-function LED projector headlights or performance LED headlights with a three-element projector array, both of which qualify the XT6 for the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ ranking. This stylish crossover gets the latest safety technology such as forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, front and rear park assist, rear cross-traffic alert and a rearview camera with remote wash.

2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer

An all-new model for 2021, the Trailblazer small crossover slots into the Chevrolet lineup between the Trax and Equinox. The exterior styling of this new crossover draws from the Blazer that returned for 2020 and features slim LED running lights flanking the upper grille as well as larger LED headlights positioned below. A sporty-looking Trailblazer RS has black exterior trim, a unique mesh grille and dual exhaust outlets with chrome tips. All Trailblazers are equipped with Chevy Safety Assist which includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert and a rearview camera.

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Chrysler debuted an updated Pacifica for the 2021 model year which features fresh styling, a revised interior, available all-wheel drive and LED headlights standard on all trims. Chrysler loads up the updated Pacifica with the latest high-tech safety features, all of which are standard across the entire lineup. These include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, rear park assist, adaptive cruise control with a full stop, and lane-departure warning.

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Last year Ford revived one of the automaker’s legendary nameplates by creating the Bronco and Bronco Sport. As first to arrive, the Bronco Sport quickly became one of the best-selling SUVs in America and earned a top rating as one of the safest — a feat that continues for the 2022 model year. The new SUV achieved the highest score in all crash tests as well as vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian crash prevention. With classic Bronco styling cues, a stepped-up roofline and upright body panels, the Bronco Sport features a bolder look compared to many of today’s compact SUVs. The 2022 Ford Bronco Sport is offered in four trim levels: Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks and Badlands.

2022 Ford Explorer

The Explorer has been one of the best-selling SUVs in America for decades, but it had never been rated one of the safest in America until its redesign for the 2020 model year. Completely new for that year, the Explorer comes with Ford Co-Pilot360 — the company’s suite of advanced driver-assist features. Co-Pilot360 includes forward-collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, a blind-spot information system, cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist and automatic high-beam headlights.

2022 Genesis G70

Introduced in 2019, the G70 is the third model from Genesis — a relatively new brand in the luxury segment — and the car continues to earn the Top Safety Pick+ moniker. This fun-driving sport sedan has been redesigned for the 2022 model year, adopting the Korean brand’s unique styling introduced on the flagship G90 and new GV80 SUV. Genesis equips the G70 with advanced safety tech as standard equipment across the board; this includes forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, high-beam assist and driver attention warning.

2022 Genesis G80

The G80 sedan was one of the first vehicles to wear the new Genesis badge, and the luxury sedan continues to be available in a variety of high-end trims with the latest advanced safety features as standard equipment. Using radar from the smart cruise control and cameras from the lane-keeping assist system, the G80 can detect a slower or stopped vehicle ahead — or a pedestrian in its path — and automatically apply brakes as needed to avoid a collision. Lane-keeping assist and blind-spot collision avoidance are also standard on all Genesis models. The Genesis G80 has been a Top Safety Pick+ every year since its introduction — a record that continues with the 2022 Genesis G80.

2022 Genesis G90

The flagship of the Genesis lineup, the G90 received a major styling update for the 2020 model year. The first model of the Genesis brand when it launched in 2016, the G90 has been a Top Safety Pick + from the vehicle’s beginnings. All Genesis G90s come with the latest safety features including forward collision-avoidance assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection as well as automatic emergency braking; rear cross-traffic collision avoidance; parking collision avoidance assist with automatic rear braking; driver attention warning; and safe exit assist that alerts a driver or passenger if an object is approaching an open door.

2022 Genesis GV70

The newest model from Genesis, the GV70 joins the GV80 as the second SUV in the brand’s growing lineup. With this ranking, every vehicle in the Genesis lineup has a Top Safety Pick + designation. In a time when so many crossovers look alike, the GV70 stands out with its signature Crest Grille and quad headlights — a look that can be found throughout the Genesis lineup. Like the rest of the line, the GV70 comes with a long list of advanced safety technology including forward collision avoidance, blind-spot collision avoidance and driver attention warning that alerts drivers to keep their eyes on the road.

2022 Genesis GV80

Genesis expanded its lineup for the 2021 model year with the brand’s first SUV, the GV80. This luxurious sport-utility vehicle quickly became the Korean automaker’s best-seller, possessing a luxurious interior as well as exterior styling that complements the Genesis portfolio. Joining the G70, G80 and G90 sedans, the new SUV was the brand’s fourth model to earn a Top Safety Pick + rating from the IIHS. The GV80 features all of the latest high-tech safety features including a segment-first center airbag that deploys in the event of a side collision to prevent the front occupants from colliding with each other.

2022 Honda Accord

One of the best-selling passenger cars in America, the Honda Accord received a few upgrades for the 2021 model year. In addition to restyling the front end and updating the infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the automaker added the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety features. Most importantly in the eyes of the IIHS, the Accord meets the most stringent headlight requirements to return this popular sedan to the Top Safety Pick+ ranks. The Honda Accord has been at minimum a Top Safety Pick for more than a decade.

2022 Honda Civic

Honda premiered a new Civic for the 2022 model year, and after several years of Top Safety Pick ratings the new model achieves Top Safety Pick + status. All levels of the new Civic come with the Honda Sensing suite of advanced driver-assist systems, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, road departure mitigation, lane departure warning and lane-keeping assist. The new Civic gets built on enhanced architecture with a stronger body featuring updated styling inside and out, as well as a more powerful turbocharged engine.

2022 Honda Insight

In 2019 Honda launched the third iteration of the Insight — and it may be the best version thus far. The extremely efficient hybrid sedan also scores at the top for all IIHS crash tests in its first years on the road. All Insights come with the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety features as standard equipment, including automatic emergency braking with forward collision warning, road departure mitigation, lane departure warning and lane-keeping assist. The Insight achieved the best score possible for vehicle and pedestrian avoidance.

2022 Honda Odyssey

With updates to standard safety equipment for the 2021 model year, the Honda Odyssey is now one of only three minivans to earn the Top Safety Pick + rating from the IIHS. The popular people mover received the Honda Sensing suite of safety features as standard equipment last year. Honda Sensing includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, road departure mitigation, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control. LED headlights are now standard on all Odyssey trims, which improves the minivan’s headlight rating and helps the van earn the highest IIHS rating.

2022 Hyundai NEXO

The NEXO remains unique on this list of safest new cars as the only fuel-cell vehicle to earn a Top Safety Pick+ rating. The second-generation fuel-cell vehicle from Hyundai, NEXO is a 5-passenger crossover featuring a stylish exterior with swept-back narrow headlights, flush door handles and a sleek roofline. The NEXO employs three separate hydrogen tanks that improve interior space as well as provide room for a large, flat cargo area. NEXO come with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert and a blind-spot view monitor as standard equipment.

2022 Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai introduced the new Palisade a few years back as a strong competitor in the large three-row SUV market. With bold styling, an elegant interior and room for up to eight occupants, the Palisade takes its rightful place as the flagship of the Korean brand’s SUV lineup. Palisade features a wide cascading grille flanked by composite headlights and signature daytime running lights for more upscale styling. For the 2022 model year, Hyundai makes blind-spot collision avoidance assist and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist standard equipment on all Palisades.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai debuted a new Santa Fe for the 2022 model year, sporting updated styling with new signature headlights, a premium interior as well as an available hybrid powertrain. All Santa Fe variants are available with forward collision avoidance with pedestrian and cyclist detection, park collision avoidance, highway drive assist, lane-following assist and navigation-based smart cruise control with road curve control. New LED headlights for the 2022 model year earn the Santa Fe the Top Safety Pick + rating.

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai also introduced an all-new Tucson for the 2022 model year with a more expressive design, interior refinements and upgraded technology. In addition to the standard gasoline engine, the new Tucson will be offered for the first time as a gas-electric hybrid, with a plug-in hybrid scheduled to follow. Standard safety equipment for the updated Tucson includes driver attention warning, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, lane-following assist and lane-keeping assist. The Tucson SEL adds blind-spot collision avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, safe exit warning and side mirror turn signals. These updates earn the Tucson a Top Safety Pick + rating.

2022 Kia K5



The all-new K5 sedan from Kia replaced the Optima last year. Built on an all-new platform, the K5 delivers fresh styling, updated features and a range of powerful, efficient engines. The overall structure of the K5 is stiffer and the suspension is tuned for stability and sporty, responsive handling. The 2022 K5 features the Kia Drive Wise suite of advanced driver-assistance systems including standard forward collision-avoidance assist, standard driver attention warning and standard lane-following assist. Also available are blind-spot collision avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, navigation-based smart cruise control — curve, highway driving assist and safe exit assist.

2022 Kia Stinger

Kia’s sporty 4-door Stinger gets a number of updates for the 2022 model year including a new turbocharged 2.5-liter engine, exterior design updates and interior detail refinements. Inside, the 2022 Kia Stinger adds gloss black and chrome trim on the instrument panel as well as new LED ambient lighting in a choice of colors. The 2022 Stinger can be distinguished from previous model years by LED lighting with new daytime running lights, new wheel designs and larger quad exhaust outlets. The addition of the LED headlights helps Stinger earn the coveted Top Safety Pick + rating.

2022 Lexus ES

Lexus introduced an all-new ES sedan for the 2022 model year with fresh styling, improved performance, a revised multimedia system and the latest advanced safety features. The Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 is standard on all trims of the new ES and features improvements to the frontal collision warning with automatic emergency braking as well as pedestrian and bicycle detection. Also included is intersection turning assist, emergency steering assist, a blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert.

2022 Lexus IS

The Lexus IS received a major refresh for the 2021 model year with bold styling, improved performance and a luxurious interior. The IS also gets the latest version of the Lexus Safety System which features frontal collision warning with automatic emergency braking, pedestrian and bicyclist detection, emergency steering assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and all-speed adaptive cruise control. The system uses a single-lens camera and millimeter-wave radar — both enhanced for better performance. Lane departure alert and lane-tracing assist have also been improved.

2022 Mazda CX-30

Mazda premiered the all-new CX-30 for the 2020 model year, slotting the stylish crossover between the CX-3 and CX-5. With seating for five and familiar Mazda styling, the CX-30 took shape as a useful and fun-to-drive package. Inside, the CX-30 focuses on creating a premium vibe via a cockpit-like driver area as well as an open area for the front passenger. As with many vehicles that moved up from Top Safety Pick to Top Safety Pick+ last year, the CX-30 received updated headlights that meet the required criteria for the highest IIHS ranking.

2022 Mazda CX-5

Mazda’s popular CX-5 crossover has been on the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ list since 2014. This small crossover continues to achieve the highest ratings with advanced safety features that include lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist and smart brake assist — the latter warning the driver and automatically applying the brakes to avoid or minimize damage from a frontal collision. These items are part of an i-ACTIVSENSE package that also includes high-beam headlight control, adaptive cruise control, automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers.

2022 Mazda CX-9

Mazda’s three-row SUV is a recent addition to the Top Safety Pick + list for a total of four Mazdas on this list. The CX-9 passes all the requirements with a headlight update for all vehicles built after December 2019. Like other Mazdas here, the brand’s flagship SUV uses radar and cameras to employ a range of advanced safety features — all part of Mazda’s i-ACTIVSENSE system. This includes advanced smart city brake support with pedestrian detection, smart brake assist with collision warning, Mazda radar cruise control with stop & go function, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning with lane-keeping assist, high-beam headlight assist, an adaptive front lighting system, and traffic-sign recognition.

2022 Mazda Mazda3

Mazda rolled out an all-new Mazda3 in 2020 featuring the latest evolution of the company’s KODO design language. Available as a 4-door sedan or a hatchback — both achieving Top Safety Pick+ status — the Mazda3 can be equipped with Mazda’s i-ACTIV all-wheel-drive system. Equipped with the latest advanced safety features such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, the Mazda3 uses an infrared camera and infrared LED to observe the driver’s condition, checking to see how wide open the driver’s eyelids are and the number of times he or she blinks in order to determine the level of drowsiness or fatigue. It also monitors the driver’s line of sight and eye movements to determine if a driver is being inattentive.

2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz introduced an updated E-Class last year with refreshed styling as well as a more refined interior and the latest advanced driver-assist technologies. Although E-Class is available in a number of bodystyles, only the sedan makes the grade to be named an IIHS Top Safety Pick + winner. Thanks to its active brake assist system, the E-Class was able to avoid collisions in all IIHS vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian tests, and the sedan’s LED projector headlights meet the requirements necessary to earn the Institute’s top safety rating.

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz updated the GLE SUV in 2020 with advancements in safety, entertainment, connectivity and drivability. The GLE has been on the Top Safety Pick+ list since its introduction in 2016 and — surprisingly — it is one of only two Mercedes-Benz models on the IIHS list. Equipped with all the luxury features expected of a Mercedes, the GLE comes with collision prevention assist which uses radar to monitor the distance to a vehicle in front and will alert the driver while priming the brakes if a crash seems imminent. Also available is collision prevention assist plus with active brake assist, which will automatically apply the brakes to avoid a collision. The LED intelligent light system features an ultra-wide beam; it has headlights that are among the brightest allowed on a motor vehicle.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

All new for the 2022 model year, the Mitsubishi Outlander features next-generation design language for the brand, more interior room and the available Super All-Wheel Control all-wheel-drive system. Built on a new platform, the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander gets reengineered to provide a higher quality interior, more capability and innovative technology. Rated as a Top Safety Pick + for the first time since 2017, the new Outlander comes with forward collision mitigation, predictive forward collision warning, active blind-spot assist, blind-spot warning / lane change assist, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, driver attention alert, rear automatic emergency braking, rear-cross traffic alert and a multiview camera system.

2022 Nissan Altima

Listed as at least a Top Safety Pick since 2013, the Nissan Altima moved up to a Top Safety Pick+ rating with the updated 2021 model. The automaker rolled out the latest generation Altima two years ago with a major styling update that brings the time-honored sedan in line with the rest of the Nissan lineup. Two engines are offered, including the first production engine to use variable compression, and Altima is available with all-wheel drive. All Altima trim levels now come with the Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of high-tech safety features including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, high-beam headlight assist and intelligent auto headlights.

2022 Nissan Maxima

The flagship sedan of Nissan’s lineup, Maxima received a major update in 2016 when it was re-dubbed the “4-door sports car.” True to Maxima’s sports car mantra, the big sedan features a 300-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine teamed with a performance-oriented Xtronic continuously variable transmission. In 2020 Maxima added Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 as standard equipment on all trim levels. This suite of safety features includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and rear automatic braking. This is the third year in a row that Maxima has been on the Top Safety Pick+ list.

2022 Nissan Murano

One of the more stylish crossovers on the market, Nissan’s Murano received exterior updates a few years ago that included a larger, more prominent V-Motion grille flanked by redesigned LED headlights and new LED fog lights. Last year Nissan made the Safety Shield 360 suite of advanced safety features standard on all Muranos, and those systems helped the crossover make the Top Safety Pick + list. Safety Shield 360 includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and rear automatic braking.

2022 Nissan Rogue

Nissan rolled out an all-new Rogue for the 2021 model year. Built on a new platform with fresh styling, advanced safety features and a family-friendly interior, the Nissan Rogue continues as one of the most popular compact SUVs in America. Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 is standard for all trim levels of the Rogue. This suite of advanced features includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, rear automatic braking and high-beam headlight assist. Blind-spot intervention and traffic-sign recognition are available, as is Nissan’s intelligent around-view monitor.

2022 Subaru Ascent

In 2019 Subaru returned to the three-row crossover market with its largest production vehicle yet — the Ascent. Built on a new platform, Ascent is available in a number of trim levels, all of which come with full-time all-wheel drive and Subaru’s EyeSight suite of safety features. The safety suite includes automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and sway warning. The Ascent is available with blind-spot detection, lane-change assist, rear cross-traffic alert and reverse automatic braking. The Ascent did not earn the highest safety rating in 2020 because the crossover’s standard headlights did not meet new IIHS requirements; Subaru solved the issue for subsequent Ascents.

2022 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

Subaru premiered a plug-in hybrid version of the Crosstrek two years ago — the brand’s first plug-in for the U.S. market. The Crosstrek Hybrid comes with the latest version of EyeSight, Subaru’s innovative driver-assist technology that employs stereo forward-facing cameras as well as other sensors. With EyeSight, the Crosstrek Hybrid is available with automatic pre-collision braking, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert. In the IIHS front crash prevention tests, the Crosstrek Hybrid performed at the highest level for both vehicle and passenger avoidance. The Crosstrek Hybrid has standard LED projector headlights; however, the non-hybrid does not — which is why the hybrid version is the only Crosstrek on the Top Safety Pick+ list.

2022 Subaru Legacy

All new in 2020, the Subaru Legacy gets built on the company’s new global platform. Changes to the structure result in improved crash protection, with the unit absorbing 40 percent more energy in front/side crashes than the previous model. Subaru’s Eyesight driver assist technology with Eyesight Assist Monitor is standard on all Legacy trim levels. The updated system is designed to help prevent collisions and includes advanced adaptive cruise control with lane centering, pre-collision braking and throttle management, and vehicle lane departure and sway warning. The Legacy can also be equipped with the DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System, which uses an infrared camera and facial recognition to determine if the driver is fatigued or simply not paying attention; the system provides both audio and visual alerts.

2022 Subaru Outback

There aren’t many wagons available in America, but the Subaru Outback — with its perfect score from the IIHS — is arguably one of the safest wagons on the market. Like the Legacy, the Outback was all new for the 2020 model year, built on Subaru’s updated global platform. The Outback has been on the Top Safety Pick+ list since 2013, and for 2022 the off-road wagon continues to score the highest marks in all tests. Standard on all Outbacks is Subaru’s innovative EyeSight system, which includes automatic emergency braking as well as advanced adaptive cruise control with lane-centering and the new DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System, which uses both audio and visual alerts if the drive appears to be fatigued or simply not paying attention.

2022 Telsa Model 3

As the model that earned Tesla its first Top Safety Pick+ rating from the IIHS in 2019, the Model 3 is the eponymous third model of the innovative U.S. automaker’s electric vehicle lineup, and it happens to be the lowest-priced offering. The Model 3 comes well equipped with upscale features including power heated front seats, a premium audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, docking stations for two smartphones and multiple USB ports. The 2022 Model 3 also comes with a range of advanced safety features as standard equipment, including forward collision avoidance, lane-keeping assist and lane departure warning.

2022 Tesla Model Y

As the newest vehicle line at Tesla, the Model Y is the best-seller of the brand and the most fuel-efficient crossover sold in America. Smaller than Model X, Model Y offers optional third-row seating that enables the vehicle to carry up to seven occupants. The dual-motor system provides torque to both the front and rear axles for full-time all-wheel-drive capability. Like other models in the Tesla lineup, the Model Y comes with driver-assistance features such as emergency braking, collision warning and blind-spot monitoring.

2022 Toyota Camry

Toyota introduced the eighth-generation Camry a few years ago, and for 2021 this best-seller received updated exterior styling, interior improvements, and the latest version of the company’s Safety Sense 2.5+ suite of safety features. In addition to the standard pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist and automatic high beams, the updated Safety Sense 2.5+ also includes multiple enhancements. The updated pre-collision system can now detect a bicyclist ahead of the preceding car in addition to pedestrians in low light. Automatic emergency braking is also activated when making a left turn if the system senses an oncoming vehicle or pedestrian.

2022 Toyota Highlander

Toyota premiered an all-new Highlander for the 2020 model year, built on the automaker’s New Global Architecture. Highlander received fresh styling with a bold black grille as well as a roomy, premium interior. The crossover comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine producing a plentiful 295 horsepower — enough oomph to tow up to 5,000 pounds when properly equipped — as well as a fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain option. For 2022 the Highlander earns the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating for the second year in a row with all trims getting the latest version of Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ as well as LED headlights across the board.

2022 Toyota Sienna

Toyota brought an all-new Sienna minivan to market for the 2021 model year. This fourth-generation Sienna received fresh styling, an all-new chassis, a range of new features and will be available exclusively with a hybrid powertrain. Sienna is also the only hybrid minivan on the market offering all-wheel drive. Toyota equips all new Siennas with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, which includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, full-speed-range adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, a blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, road sign assist and automatic high-beam headlights.

2022 Volkswagen ID.4

Although the German carmaker has offered electric vehicles before, none have possessed the range and capability of the ID.4, which represents a new class of EVs for the Volkswagen. A small crossover that fits conveniently into the automaker’s U.S. lineup, the 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 provides utility and performance in a modern yet familiar package. The ID.4 is available with a rear-mounted AC permanent-magnet synchronous motor producing 201 horsepower as well as two electric motors generating 302 horsepower. All ID.4 variants come with a suite of advanced safety features called IQ.DRIVE. This system includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, a blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo introduced the all-new C40 for the 2022 model year. The first electric-only model from the Swedish brand, the C40 Recharge is compact four-door crossover coupe with a new front-end design — similar to the XC40 Recharge — that will become the style adopted by future Volvo EVs. The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge derives power from dual electric motors — one at the front, one at the rear — with a total output of 402 horsepower. Like other models in the Volvo lineup, the C40 Recharge comes standard with automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, pedestrian, and cyclist detection.

2022 Volvo S60/ V60 Cross Country

Volvo rolled out an all-new S60 sedan and V60 wagon for the 2019 model year. Built on Volvo’s new Scalable Product Architecture, both body styles are available with a variety of powertrains; however, the most powerful also happens to be the most efficient. The T8 plug-in hybrid uses a 2.0-liter supercharged and turbocharged 4-cylinder engine teamed with a powerful electric motor to generate 400 horsepower delivered to all four wheels. All Volvo S60 sedans and V60 wagons come with City Safety technology, featuring automatic braking functionality with collision avoidance systems that not only detect other vehicles but also sees pedestrians, cyclists and large animals such as moose and deer.

2022 Volvo XC40

When Swedish automaker Volvo brought out the XC40 for the 2019 model year, the compact crossover immediately earned a Top Safety Pick+ ranking; however, it fell off the safest new cars list a year later when the IIHS added more stringent headlight requirements. Last year Volvo made the signature LED projector “Thor’s Hammer” headlights standard across all trims of the XC40. Also standard on all XC40 trims is City Safety, which features collision avoidance that detects vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and animals, and it can automatically apply the brakes as needed. Additional safety features include run-off-road mitigation and protection, lane-keeping and oncoming lane mitigation, and a whiplash protection system for front-seat occupants.

2022 Volvo XC60

A Top Safety Pick since its last redesign in 2018, the Volvo XC60 moved up to the Top Safety Pick+ ranking last year and continues for 2022. Like the XC40, the midsize XC60 now comes with LED headlights to meet the most stringent IIHS requirements. The XC60’s extensive list of safety features includes oncoming lane mitigation with automatic steering, which detects if the car drifts over a lane marker and automatically steers it back into the proper lane. The automatic emergency braking system also detects pedestrians, cyclists and large animals.

2022 Volvo XC90

Volvo built its reputation creating cars that keep people safe, and for 2022 the flagship XC90 earns a Top Safety Pick + rating. Updated for the 2020 model year, the XC90 is available with a range of safety and driver-assistance features. Standard on all Volvos is City Safety, which provides automatic braking and collision avoidance with the ability to detect pedestrians, cyclists and large animals such as a moose. Also available is cross-traffic alert with auto brake, as well as an oncoming lane mitigation system that detects if the XC90 has drifted over the lane marker and automatically steers the SUV back where it belongs.