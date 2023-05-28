States with the most sports cars and the most popular sports cars in each state

(iSeeCars) — Sports car ownership is a fantasy for many, but given the price tag and impracticality of these vehicles, sports car ownership is a reality for just 2.5 percent of American drivers.

Which states have the most and least sports cars on the road, and what is the most popular sports car in each state? iSeeCars analyzed over 200,000 vehicle sales to find out.

Which State Has the Most Sports Cars?

To determine where sports car ownership is the most popular, iSeeCars calculated the share of sports cars in each state.

Ranking of States By Shares of Sports Cars – iSeeCars Rank State % Share of Sports Cars 1 Nevada 4.0% 2 Arizona 3.6% 3 Florida 3.5% 4 California 3.3% 5 Texas 3.2% 6 Georgia 3.0% 7 New Mexico 2.9% 8 North Carolina 2.9% 9 South Carolina 2.8% 10 Alabama 2.7% 11 Tennessee 2.6% 12 Virginia 2.5% National Average 2.5% 13 Arkansas 2.4% 14 Mississippi 2.4% 15 Oklahoma 2.4% 16 Louisiana 2.3% 17 Oregon 2.3% 18 Washington 2.3% 19 Kentucky 2.2% 20 Delaware 2.2% 21 Illinois 2.2% 22 Hawaii 2.2% 23 Maryland 2.1% 24 Kansas 2.1% 25 Missouri 2.1% 26 Indiana 2.1% 27 Utah 1.9% 28 New Jersey 1.8% 29 Ohio 1.8% 30 Connecticut 1.8% 31 Colorado 1.8% 32 New York 1.8% 33 Rhode Island 1.6% 34 Pennsylvania 1.6% 35 West Virginia 1.5% 36 Idaho 1.4% 37 Massachusetts 1.4% 38 Nebraska 1.3% 39 Michigan 1.2% 40 Wisconsin 1.2% 41 Iowa 1.2% 42 New Hampshire 1.2% 43 North Dakota 1.0% 44 Minnesota 1.0% 45 South Dakota 1.0% 46 Alaska 1.0% 47 Wyoming 1.0% 48 Montana 1.0% 49 Vermont 0.9% 50 Maine 0.9%

Nevada is the state with the most sports cars on the road, followed by Arizona in second.

The top ten states with the most sports cars have generally moderate climates.

The states with the least sports cars are Northern, Rocky Mountain, and Midwestern states that have harsh winters.

Most Popular Sports Car in Each State

Along with where sports cars are the most popular, iSeeCars also examined which sports cars are the most popular in each state.

Most Popular Sports Car in Each State – iSeeCars State Most Popular Sports Car Alabama Dodge Challenger Alaska Dodge Challenger Arizona Ford Mustang Arkansas Dodge Challenger California Dodge Challenger Colorado Ford Mustang Connecticut Ford Mustang Delaware Ford Mustang Florida Dodge Challenger Georgia Dodge Challenger Hawaii Ford Mustang Idaho Ford Mustang Illinois Dodge Challenger Indiana Dodge Challenger Iowa Dodge Challenger Kansas Ford Mustang Kentucky Dodge Challenger Louisiana Dodge Challenger Maine Dodge Challenger Maryland Dodge Challenger Massachusetts Dodge Challenger Michigan Dodge Challenger Minnesota Dodge Challenger Mississippi Dodge Challenger Missouri Dodge Challenger Montana Ford Mustang Nebraska Dodge Challenger Nevada Dodge Challenger New Hampshire Dodge Challenger New Jersey Dodge Challenger New Mexico Ford Mustang New York Dodge Challenger North Carolina Dodge Challenger North Dakota Dodge Challenger Ohio Dodge Challenger Oklahoma Ford Mustang Oregon Dodge Challenger Pennsylvania Dodge Challenger Rhode Island Dodge Challenger South Carolina Dodge Challenger South Dakota Ford Mustang Tennessee Dodge Challenger Texas Ford Mustang Utah Dodge Challenger Vermont Dodge Challenger Virginia Ford Mustang Washington Ford Mustang West Virginia Dodge Challenger Wisconsin Dodge Challenger Wyoming Dodge Challenger

The Dodge Challenger is the most popular sports car in 36 states, while the Ford Mustang is the most popular in the remaining 14.

Both the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger are among the most affordable sports cars, with new versions starting at less than $30,000, which broadens their appeal.

The Dodge Challenger is one of the only sports cars to offer all-wheel drive, and is the most popular sports car mainly among Northern and mountainous states.

While sports cars only capture a small percentage of car buyers, drivers in the most popular sports car states are nearly four times as likely to experience sports car ownership compared to drivers in the least sports-car-popular states. The Ford Mustang and the Dodge Challenger are not only fun-to-drive, they are among the most attainable sports cars for American drivers.

More from iSeeCars.com:

Methodology:

iSeeCars analyzed over 200,000 used cars from model years 2018 – 2022 sold from May 2022 through April 2023. The number of sports cars was tallied by state, and the resulting percentage shares were used to rank states.

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check and Best Car rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $342 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, Which States Have the Greatest Need for Speed, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.