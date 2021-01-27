Big Race - Daytona

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Missouri
Illinois
National
Politics
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Uniting St. Louis
Top Stories
Preparation continues for mass vaccination site at Flo Valley Community College
Video
Top Stories
Puppy attacks FOX 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins with love
Video
Southbound 170 at Delmar reopened after accident
Video
1,400 fans allowed at Enterprise Center for Blues second homestand
Video
Cloudy Tuesday with pockets of sunshine
Video
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Segments
COVID
Regional COVID-19 Stats
Pass or Fail
COVID and the Classroom
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
List of coronavirus symptoms
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
St. Louis County health inspectors investigating weekend concert
Top Stories
City of Arnold desperate to get its hands on COVID vaccine
Video
Missouri hospitals to hold mass vaccination sites across state throughout February
Video
Largest Illinois drive-thru mass vaccination site opens in St. Clair County
Video
Nurses surprise Illinois couple battling COVID-19 with dinner date
Video
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
A sneak peek at the Big Game’s Bud Light commercial
Video
Top Stories
When and how to use an automated external defibrillator
Video
Top Stories
Rethinking Retirement: What age should you take social security?
Video
Being aware of stress during American Heart Health Month
Video
How the Missouri History Museum is celebrating Black History Month
Video
How Maryville University’s mentoring program is celebrating Black History Month
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
Video Game News
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Her Highlights: University of Michigan freshman sprinter Ziyah Holman breaks records
Video
Top Stories
LIVE: What the Olympics can learn from the Super Bowl, and the waiting game for athletes
Live
1,400 fans allowed at Enterprise Center for Blues second homestand
Video
Arenado officially a Cardinal!
Video
Cardinals officially land Nolan Arenado in mega-deal with Colorado Rockies
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Win tickets to Mummies of the World: The Exhibition
Top Stories
Tri-State Water Power & Air 2021 Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Proud to Serve – Give $500 to First Responders and Military Who Deserve a Salute!
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Case against former Lindbergh track coach could still be prosecuted with new witness, despite news about evidence
Video
Top Stories
St. Louis County health inspectors investigating weekend concert
Top Stories
City of Arnold desperate to get its hands on COVID vaccine
Video
Burst water pipe floods floors in Midtown high-rise
Video
Vigil held for slain MetroLink security guard; suspect arrested
Video
Major Case Squad activated for double homicide of two men in Godfrey home
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Big Race - Daytona
When is the 2021 Daytona 500? Start time, TV schedule and more
NASCAR to hold pre-race Daytona 500 concert with Luke Combs
Daytona 500 to be held with ‘limited’ fans in 2021 amid pandemic
Dillon lands Daytona 500 ride with rebuilding Gaunt Brothers
Mr. WorldWide to NASCAR: Pitbull joins Trackhouse ownership
More Big Race - Daytona Headlines
Here’s the NASCAR 2021 schedule with dates, times, and networks
Popular
Sign up for a Missouri COVID-19 vaccine waiting list here
Video
St. Louis County health inspectors investigating weekend concert
Punxsutawney Phil says there will be 6 more weeks of winter
Video
Missouri hospitals to hold mass vaccination sites across state throughout February
Video
Missouri shares schedule of mass vaccination events
Video
St. Louis Area Weather
Sign up for St. Louis area COVID-19 vaccine appointment notifications here
Video